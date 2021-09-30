Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 1,795 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Ameriprise Financial worth $22,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.71.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $270.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $279.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

