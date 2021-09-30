Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $24.09 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,761 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $24,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $50,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 103.1% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $221.09 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $220.80 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.65. The company has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.08.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

