Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $28.89 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of MetLife worth $28,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $62.58 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.65. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

