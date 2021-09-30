Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Short Interest Update

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Natuzzi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the first quarter worth $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Natuzzi during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the second quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Shares of NYSE NTZ traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $16.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,910. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $178.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.77. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $23.11.

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.