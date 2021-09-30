Navcoin Price Reaches $0.34 (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $24.40 million and $440,827.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004206 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000420 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00027333 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00026713 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,724,012 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

