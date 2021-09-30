New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Purchased by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 52.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 385,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,144 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,354,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,232,000 after acquiring an additional 165,022 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,613,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,737,000 after purchasing an additional 215,961 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,410,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,119,000 after acquiring an additional 528,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5,199.0% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,789,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,659,000 after buying an additional 1,756,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CLSA downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

NYSE:EDU traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $2.03. 1,149,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,234,148. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.84.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

