Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.63.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Newmont alerts:

NYSE NEM opened at $53.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average is $62.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont has a 12 month low of $53.26 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $257,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,088 shares of company stock worth $502,167. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 227.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,081,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,062,000 after purchasing an additional 111,206 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.