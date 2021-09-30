Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $53.02

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.02 and last traded at $53.41, with a volume of 76800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.90.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.63.

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.90.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,088 shares of company stock valued at $502,167. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 227.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Newmont by 11.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,081,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,062,000 after purchasing an additional 111,206 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

