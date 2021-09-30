NFTLootBox (LOOT) Market Cap Hits $2.66 Million

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $76,409.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for $117.91 or 0.00275061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox’s launch date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

