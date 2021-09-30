Nicholas Company Inc. Acquires 1,300 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.09% of Hologic worth $14,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Hologic by 38.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Hologic by 54.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 80.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of HOLX traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.81. 52,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.11. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.