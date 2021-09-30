Nicholas Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,303,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up approximately 1.2% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.23% of Fastenal worth $67,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $846,904.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $55,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $52.00. 130,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,087,198. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

