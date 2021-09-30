Nicholas Company Inc. Has $56.49 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065,830 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 321,570 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $56,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.73. The stock had a trading volume of 728,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,062,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $230.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.21%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.