Nicholas Company Inc. Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.1% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $62,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Summit Redstone cut shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.43. The stock had a trading volume of 106,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,332. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $140.51 and a 1-year high of $200.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.28. The company has a market cap of $178.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

