Nicholas Company Inc. Increases Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,455 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $17,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 42.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 312.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.58. 12,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,970. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.09.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

