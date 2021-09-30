Nicholas Company Inc. Purchases 30,090 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 225,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,090 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $30,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $6,871,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,682 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,754 in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.91. 16,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,259. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.27. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.48 and a 1-year high of $168.61. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.76.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

