Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 500 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,865 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $41,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,187. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $248.90. The stock has a market cap of $180.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.