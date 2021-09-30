Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 54,690 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 54,690 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $21,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 32.0% in the second quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 58.2% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDX traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $248.15. 41,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.50 and its 200-day moving average is $248.02. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $226.15 and a 1 year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

