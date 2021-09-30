Nicholas Woodman Sells 200,000 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nicholas Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $2,042,000.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $2,044,000.00.

Shares of GPRO opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. GoPro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.20.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. GoPro had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $249.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in GoPro by 2,023.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in GoPro by 358.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the second quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in GoPro by 87.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

