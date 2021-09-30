NN, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for NN in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NN’s FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. NN has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.33.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $123.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.80 million. NN had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 5.90%.

In other news, Director Jeri J. Harman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,106.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $80,000. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NN by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 221,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NN by 1.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in NN by 11.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in NN by 1.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 285,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About NN

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

