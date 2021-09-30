Nord Finance (NORD) One Day Volume Tops $829,726.00

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $4.66 million and $829,726.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00004471 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nord Finance has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00064979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00104190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00137338 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,342.02 or 0.99951199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.74 or 0.06719390 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.71 or 0.00764954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,401,551 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

