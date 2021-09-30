Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.
OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
