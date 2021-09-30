Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

