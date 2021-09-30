North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:URNM)

North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,782 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,017% compared to the average daily volume of 428 put options.

Shares of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF stock opened at $75.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.80 and a 200-day moving average of $63.54. North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $26.43 and a 1-year high of $98.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of URNM. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,577,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF by 292.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 42,237 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Amarillo National Bank increased its position in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 89,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.