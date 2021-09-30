Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Receives $20.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.25. 30,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,042. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $225.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.70% and a negative net margin of 387.23%. Analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.59%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

