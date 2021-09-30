Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company whose sole activity is the ownership of all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Northwest Savings Bank and the majority ownership of Jamestown Savings Bank. Northwest Savings Bank is a stock savings bank. The bank is a community-oriented institution offering traditional deposit and loan products, and through its subsidiaries, consumer finance services. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NWBI. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $150.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.13 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,709. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

