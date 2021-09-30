NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $16.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.45.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOV. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get NOV alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in NOV by 14.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,443,466 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after purchasing an additional 187,252 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in NOV in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in NOV by 137.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 38,951 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in NOV by 11.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOV opened at $13.37 on Monday. NOV has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NOV will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.