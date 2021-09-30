NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Short Interest Update

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 11,800.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NPSKY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 454.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37. NSK has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $21.62.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

