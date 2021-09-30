Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 44.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,755 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.45. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $223,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $652,878. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

