NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.NuVasive also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.54.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.59. 1,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,073.04, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $294.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.