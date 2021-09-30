NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI opened at $198.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $123.22 and a 52-week high of $228.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.59.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,810,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $5,822,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,230,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.