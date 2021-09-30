Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) rose 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.15 and last traded at $31.15. Approximately 9,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 20,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.02.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

