O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.520-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.750 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OI. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a positive rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.13.

OI traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,960. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

