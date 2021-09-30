Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oak Street Health in a research note issued on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion and a PE ratio of -34.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average is $56.57. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 61.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 137,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 52,248 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 447.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 32,810 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 158.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 913,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,530,000 after acquiring an additional 560,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 18.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,611,000 after acquiring an additional 184,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $6,090,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48 shares in the company, valued at $2,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 927,330 shares of company stock valued at $50,841,293. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

