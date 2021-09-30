Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.38 Billion

Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will post sales of $6.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.56 billion and the lowest is $6.25 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $3.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $23.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.24 billion to $24.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.89 billion to $24.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.76) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,676,000 after acquiring an additional 259,402 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,817,000 after buying an additional 62,564 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

