Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.38 Billion

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2021

Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will post sales of $6.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.56 billion and the lowest is $6.25 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $3.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $23.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.24 billion to $24.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.89 billion to $24.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.76) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,676,000 after acquiring an additional 259,402 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,817,000 after buying an additional 62,564 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.