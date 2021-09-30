Ocean Endowment Partners LLC Has $497,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ocean Endowment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,302 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.4% of Ocean Endowment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $453.28. 50,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,906. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $470.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $200.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $399.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.39.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.