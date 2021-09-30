Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 25.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72. The firm has a market cap of $776.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.14.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. Research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

