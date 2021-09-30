Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Offerpad’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OPAD opened at 8.90 on Monday. Offerpad has a fifty-two week low of 8.20 and a fifty-two week high of 20.97.

Offerpad Company Profile

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

