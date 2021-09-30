Offshift Market Capitalization Reaches $7.67 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Offshift coin can now be bought for approximately $2.06 or 0.00004761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a total market cap of $7.67 million and $138,051.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Offshift has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Offshift Coin Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

