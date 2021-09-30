Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A small life and accident insurance business is also conducted in the U.S. and Canada, principally as an adjunct to the Company’s general insurance operations. “

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of ORI opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $508,916.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $1,182,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $60,684 and have sold 578,820 shares valued at $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 284.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Old Republic International by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Republic International (ORI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.