Old West Investment Management LLC Buys 5,548 Shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the quarter. S&W Seed comprises approximately 0.3% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Old West Investment Management LLC owned about 1.17% of S&W Seed worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANW. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in S&W Seed by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 166,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,915. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $95.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.65. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

