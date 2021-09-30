Omni 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $183.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $183.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.11 or 0.00007172 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.07 or 0.00346068 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000643 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,270 coins and its circulating supply is 562,954 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.