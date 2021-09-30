ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,993. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $45.84 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $49.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

