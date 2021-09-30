Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCY opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $4.83.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCY. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 723.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

