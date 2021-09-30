Open Platform (OPEN) Price Hits $0.0023 on Exchanges

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Open Platform has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $5,361.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00054407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00117755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00168111 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.