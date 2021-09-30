Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $66.43

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$66.43 and traded as low as C$62.27. Open Text shares last traded at C$62.54, with a volume of 427,845 shares traded.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Open Text to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Open Text to C$77.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Open Text to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$66.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon David Harrison sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.84, for a total transaction of C$5,088,845.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,773 shares in the company, valued at C$1,258,965.03. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Allan Davies sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.18, for a total value of C$62,263.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,386,364.80. Insiders have sold 312,401 shares of company stock valued at $22,376,732 in the last 90 days.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

