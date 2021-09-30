Oppenheimer Boosts Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target to $100.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prothena’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PRTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prothena from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $70.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.39. Prothena has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $79.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.14 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prothena will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 11,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $616,049.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,645 in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth about $574,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 33,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,665 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,141,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Prothena by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,211,000 after buying an additional 67,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

