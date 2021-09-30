Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) EVP Dorian Daley Sells 175,000 Shares

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $91.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $249.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.85. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $92.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 8.8% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 32.5% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Oracle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,369 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

