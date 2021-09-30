O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 335.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,213,000 after buying an additional 65,631 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 26.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $586.84.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $7.35 on Thursday, hitting $618.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,509. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $629.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $602.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $561.80.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 12,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.47, for a total transaction of $7,355,157.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,876,209.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.