Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 83.7% from the August 31st total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,483,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock remained flat at $$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,280. Organicell Regenerative Medicine has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.

About Organicell Regenerative Medicine

Biotech Products Services & Research, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases and to provide other related services. The firm also focuses on processing, distribution and supply of biologically processed cellular and tissue-based products developed from internally based research and development activities and also provides healthcare, anti-aging, and regenerative services.

