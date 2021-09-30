Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 83.7% from the August 31st total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,483,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock remained flat at $$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,280. Organicell Regenerative Medicine has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.
About Organicell Regenerative Medicine
