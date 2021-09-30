ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

ORIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 6th. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 3,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $93,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $27,269.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,252 shares of company stock worth $432,628 in the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. 2,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,530. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.91.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

