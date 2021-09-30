Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Shares Gap Up to $18.20

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.20, but opened at $18.89. Orion Engineered Carbons shares last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 1,659 shares trading hands.
OEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.
The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 87,872 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 297.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after buying an additional 420,691 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 75.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,338,000 after acquiring an additional 279,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,928,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,596,000 after acquiring an additional 731,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.
Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile (NYSE:OEC)
Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.
