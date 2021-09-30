Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Shares Gap Up to $18.20

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.20, but opened at $18.89. Orion Engineered Carbons shares last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 1,659 shares trading hands.

OEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $400.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 87,872 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 297.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after buying an additional 420,691 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 75.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,338,000 after acquiring an additional 279,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,928,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,596,000 after acquiring an additional 731,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.